Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

Several brokerages have commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$16.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.55 and a 1-year high of C$16.21.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.