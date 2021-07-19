Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 83.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550,202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dropbox by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after purchasing an additional 513,318 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $59,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.15 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,239 shares of company stock worth $5,212,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.