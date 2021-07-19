Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Down 44.3% in June

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,818,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dufry stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,920. Dufry has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

