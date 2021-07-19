Duquesne Family Office LLC Invests $154.59 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,124,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,587,000. Citigroup makes up about 4.0% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.10% of Citigroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Citigroup stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.90. 868,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,307,416. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

