Duquesne Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,672,000. Booking accounts for 1.8% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 10,929.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $3,937,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $69.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,075.18. 5,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,186. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,259.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.