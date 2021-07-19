Duquesne Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 97,700 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,060. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

