Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.80 ($44.47).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €34.74 ($40.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €21.96 ($25.84) and a 1-year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €33.46.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

