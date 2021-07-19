E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.