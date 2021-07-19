Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EGBN opened at $56.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $58.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $110,760.00. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

