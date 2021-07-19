EchoLink (EKO) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $805,254.11 and approximately $21,057.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013282 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.41 or 0.00775236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

