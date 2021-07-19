Elaina Shekhter Sells 4,733 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 4,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.02, for a total value of $2,271,934.66.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 78,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,626 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

