Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

A number of analysts have commented on EFN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities cut Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,489.40.

TSE:EFN opened at C$14.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$9.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.