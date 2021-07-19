Elementeum Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Elementeum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $120,876.78 and approximately $64.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00037470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00099558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00147253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,801.63 or 1.00139023 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Elementeum Coin Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elementeum Coin Trading

