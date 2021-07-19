Elizabeth King Sells 7,216 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $49,140.96.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $221.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $12,746,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

