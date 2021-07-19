Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$109,941.43 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$503,703.57.

EMP.A traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,396. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Empire Company Limited has a 1 year low of C$32.61 and a 1 year high of C$42.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.60.

Get Empire alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMP.A. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.44.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.