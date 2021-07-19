Empyrean Capital Partners LP Buys 42,423 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMQ. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Fore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 153,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 1,745.0% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th.

Trilogy Metals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.06.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.