Empyrean Capital Partners LP Buys New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,291,000. Facebook makes up approximately 2.4% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $47,527,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $78,250,000 after buying an additional 93,616 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $54,610,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock valued at $755,857,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,758,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.67. The firm has a market cap of $958.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

