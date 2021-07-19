Empyrean Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,416,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 2.19% of Trebia Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 103.7% in the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 444,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 226,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 33.2% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

