Empyrean Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 1,067,192 Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,067,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VAQC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,468. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.