Empyrean Capital Partners LP Sells 350,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 167,027 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.93. 414,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,649,753. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $4,843,600.00. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. increased their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.