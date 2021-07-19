Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Down 29.3% in June

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 378,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $68.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $20,523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 16.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 42.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

