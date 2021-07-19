Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,272,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,027,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $53,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,383,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 673.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,482 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ENIA opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.11. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

