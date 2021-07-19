Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,530 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In other news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at $127,383,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,185,231 shares of company stock worth $23,685,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

ERII opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.