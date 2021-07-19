Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 327,300 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 126,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,222. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,548 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

