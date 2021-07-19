Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Enterprise Diversified stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16. Enterprise Diversified has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Enterprise Diversified

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers consumer and business-grade internet access; wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service providers; web hosting services; third-party software as a reseller; and various ancillary services through Sitestar.net.

