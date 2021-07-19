Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19,325.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,077 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

