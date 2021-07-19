Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800,000 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:ENZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,224. The company has a market capitalization of $148.81 million, a PE ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.85.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.14%.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.