Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800,000 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:ENZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,224. The company has a market capitalization of $148.81 million, a PE ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 50.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

