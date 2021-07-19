Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $62.34 million 4.53 -$43.84 million ($1.24) -4.45 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 900.38 -$1.31 million N/A N/A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jounce Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jounce Therapeutics and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 4 0 2.50 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 180.80%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A -24.30% -20.82% Enzon Pharmaceuticals -245.48% -16.95% -3.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors. It is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody for combination therapy; JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages; and JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete intra-tumoral T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

