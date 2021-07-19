Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQX. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

