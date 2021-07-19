Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.42-2.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.59-0.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.91. The company had a trading volume of 827,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.