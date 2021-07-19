Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERO shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of ERO traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$23.34. 203,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.57. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.98 and a 52 week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.0147826 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

