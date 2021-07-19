Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERO shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

ERO stock traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$23.34. 203,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,862. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.98 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.57.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.0147826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

