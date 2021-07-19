Erwan Faiveley Sells 1,600 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00.

Shares of PH opened at $300.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $175.02 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $794,592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $122,656,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $97,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

