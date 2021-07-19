Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,086. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.