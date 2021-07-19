EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after acquiring an additional 334,106 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after buying an additional 687,461 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after buying an additional 378,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after buying an additional 338,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 15.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,102,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after buying an additional 147,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. 7,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. Analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

