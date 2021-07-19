Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Head to Head Survey

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Evoke Pharma and Tiziana Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Evoke Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 726.45%. Tiziana Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Evoke Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Evoke Pharma is more favorable than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Tiziana Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma N/A -2,430.45% -127.72% Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Tiziana Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $20,000.00 1,958.51 -$13.15 million ($0.52) -2.33 Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$26.13 million N/A N/A

Evoke Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Summary

Evoke Pharma beats Tiziana Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company also develops anti-IL6R (TZLS-501), a human anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, primarily to treat COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms. It has a collaboration agreement with FHI Clinical Inc. to conduct a phase 2 clinical trial for treating hospitalized severe COVID-19 patients with intranasal foralumab, a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a subsidiary of Planwise Group Limited.

