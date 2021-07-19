Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $4.45 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAHPF. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Evolution Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Evolution Mining stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

