EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $7.50 at National Bank Financial

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXFO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $341.80 million, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

