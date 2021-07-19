Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FAMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,804,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,891,633. Farmmi has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Farmmi by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Farmmi by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 343,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

