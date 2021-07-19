Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares Sells 5,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE FSLY traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $51.21. 3,349,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

