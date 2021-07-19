Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Down 50.4% in June

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,700 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 67,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,466. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.