Financial Analysis: Largo Resources (LGO) vs. The Competition

Largo Resources (NYSE: LGO) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Largo Resources to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Largo Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million $6.76 million 131.82 Largo Resources Competitors $1.38 billion -$60.93 million 10.86

Largo Resources’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Largo Resources. Largo Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Largo Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Largo Resources Competitors 332 1201 1420 32 2.39

Largo Resources currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.97%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 1.98%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39% Largo Resources Competitors -108.44% -0.86% 1.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Largo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Largo Resources beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil. It also holds 100% interests in the Northern Dancer Project, a tungsten and molybdenum property located in the Yukon, Canada; the Currais Novos Project, a tungsten project in Brazil; and the Campo Alegre de Lourdes project, an iron vanadium property in Bahia, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Kaitone Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Resources Ltd. in June 2004. Largo Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

