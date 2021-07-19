Financial Comparison: Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) versus Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globus Medical and Soliton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $789.04 million 10.16 $102.29 million $1.44 55.49 Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($0.77) -28.39

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Globus Medical and Soliton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 4 8 0 2.67 Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00

Globus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $72.85, suggesting a potential downside of 8.84%. Soliton has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Soliton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soliton is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Soliton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 14.73% 11.33% 10.27% Soliton N/A -50.77% -47.25%

Summary

Globus Medical beats Soliton on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products; and COALITION, COALITION MIS, COALITION AGX, MONUMENT, MAGNIFY-S, HEDRON IATM, HEDRON ICTM, INDEPENDENCE, INDEPENDENCE MIS, FORTIFY and XPAND families, SABLETM, RISE, RISE INTRALIF, RISE-L, ELSA, ELSA ATP, RASS, ALTERA, ARIEL, LATIS, CALIBER and CALIBER-L products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

