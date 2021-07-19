Financial Comparison: Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) versus Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinera has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Plantronics and Infinera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Infinera 1 4 3 0 2.25

Plantronics presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.84%. Infinera has a consensus target price of $10.19, indicating a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Plantronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Infinera.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plantronics and Infinera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.80 -$57.33 million $3.17 10.34 Infinera $1.36 billion 1.39 -$206.72 million ($0.39) -23.62

Plantronics has higher revenue and earnings than Infinera. Infinera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plantronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Infinera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -3.32% -107.89% 5.62% Infinera -11.49% -8.51% -1.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Infinera shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Infinera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Plantronics beats Infinera on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms. It also offers Infinera XTM series, a packet-optical transport platform that enables metro connectivity solutions; Infinera XTC series, a multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrates digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; Infinera mTera series, a network transport solution; and Infinera XT series, a platform that is designed to power cloud scale network services over metro, DCI, long-haul, and subsea networks. The company provides Infinera Cloud Xpress Family that is designed to meet the needs of internet content providers (ICPs), communication service providers, internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators; Infinera DRX series for routers; and Infinera 8600 series for SDN-ready Internet Protocol/MPLS routers. It also offers Infinera CNOS, a hardware-independent network operating system; Transcend software suite; and system software and customer support services. The company also serves telecommunications service providers, ICPs, cable providers, wholesale carriers, research and education institutions, large enterprises, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.