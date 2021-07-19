Firemans Contractors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRCN) Short Interest Update

Firemans Contractors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FRCN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 10,202,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,269,220. Firemans Contractors has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Firemans Contractors

Firemans Contractors, Inc provides professional services for commercial and government clients, offering business to business franchise opportunities. Its services include road improvements, pavement maintenance, seal coating, parking lot striping, pavement marking, asphalt maintenance and repair and ADA compliance.

