First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

FA stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

In related news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $252,105.07. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 255,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $3,585,226.20. Insiders have sold 6,083,915 shares of company stock valued at $85,357,327 over the last three months.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

