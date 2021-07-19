First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Gap Down to $795.98

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $795.98, but opened at $750.96. First Citizens BancShares shares last traded at $745.10, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $839.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

