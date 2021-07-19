First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,927 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

