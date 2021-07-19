First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 1,008 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.48.

Tesla stock traded down $8.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $635.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,327,111. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $611.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $626.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,697 shares of company stock valued at $63,558,854 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

