First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,146 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,223. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

